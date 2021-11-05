Advertisement

Police searching for missing woman in Flint and Genesee County

By Jordyn Bruns
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FLINT AND GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are searching for 39-year-old Tracey Renea Brownrigg.

Authorities say that she was last seen on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 and that she was known to be in the south side of Flint, around the area of Fenton Road and Atherton Road.

Police identify her as being 5′8″ inches tall, 155 lbs., blue eyes, and shoulder-length red/auburn hair.

There is a cash reward up to $2,500 for tips leading to Brownrigg.

39-year-old Tracey Renea Brownrigg was last seen on Monday, October 25, 2021. She was known to frequent the south side of Flint, in the area of Fenton Road and Atherton Road(Crime Stoppers)

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.

