Pontiac man dies in Clare County plane crash Friday

CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 67-year-old Pontiac man died after the plane he was piloting crashed in Clare County Friday morning.

The single engine plane crashed in Hayes Township around 9:30 a.m. Friday morning near where Rosina Road meets Townline Road.

Theodore Gauthier was the only person in the plane and was found dead at the scene.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are still investigating the situation.

