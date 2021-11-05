Advertisement

Saginaw Valley State University sees enrollment growth amid overall drop in students

SVSU(WJRT)
By Jordyn Bruns
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw Valley State University sees enrollment growth in key programs even though overall attendance is down.

Saginaw Valley State University reports that they stability in enrollment numbers despite the circumstances surrounding COVID-19.

The university said that there is stability in its incoming freshman class for the 2021 fall semester. Programs such as psychology, public health and rehabilitation medicine have seen growth among the students.

“The pandemic has accelerated demand for mental health professionals and those with all forms of health expertise, so it is encouraging for the university and the community to see those programs grow,” said SVSU President Donald Bachand.

SVSU said that they welcomed 1,335 incoming freshmen, compared to 1,382 in the prior year, but overall, 7,523 students taking classes for the 2021 fall semester, which is down compared to 8,030 last year.

