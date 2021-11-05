State agrees to $300,000 settlement with Liane Shekter Smith

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Liane Shekter-Smith was the only state employee to be fired over the Flint Water Crisis.

The state of Michigan announced Friday that they had reached a settlement with Shekter-Smith, that does not included the former head of the state’s drinking water division getting her job back.

Shekter-Smith is the former division chief in the state’s department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy or EGLE office of Drinking Water and Municipal Assistance.

Shekter-Smith was fired from her job at the request of former Governor Rick Snyder in 2016.

More than five years after her firing for her role in the Flint Water Crisis, an arbitrator ruled in October of this year that she was wrongfully discharged and was likely a “political scapegoat.”

She was awarded more than $190 thousand in back pay and other compensation.

Shekter-Smith along with more than a dozen others were initially criminally charged for their role in the crisis, but she struck a plea deal in the case and the case was dismissed in 2020.

She had hoped to get her job back, but as a condition of the agreement, she will not get her job back and her resignation will be changed to voluntary on her state personnel records.

“After a long and extensive process, the department has decided to agree to the settlement amount of 300 thousand dollars which resolves the dispute and allows both the agency and Ms. Shekter-Smith to move forward,” said Hugh McDiarmid Jr., Communications Manager, Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.

As of today, nine people face a total of 42 criminal charges related to the Flint water crisis.

They include former Governor Rick Snyder who faces two counts of misdemeanor willful neglect of duty.

None of the cases have moved to the trial phase yet.

ABC12 News put in a call to Shekter-Smith’s Attorney and did not hear back.

