Advertisement

State agrees to $300,000 settlement with Liane Shekter Smith

By Dawn Jones
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Liane Shekter-Smith was the only state employee to be fired over the Flint Water Crisis.

The state of Michigan announced Friday that they had reached a settlement with Shekter-Smith, that does not included the former head of the state’s drinking water division getting her job back.

Shekter-Smith is the former division chief in the state’s department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy or EGLE office of Drinking Water and Municipal Assistance.

Shekter-Smith was fired from her job at the request of former Governor Rick Snyder in 2016.

More than five years after her firing for her role in the Flint Water Crisis, an arbitrator ruled in October of this year that she was wrongfully discharged and was likely a “political scapegoat.”

She was awarded more than $190 thousand in back pay and other compensation.

Shekter-Smith along with more than a dozen others were initially criminally charged for their role in the crisis, but she struck a plea deal in the case and the case was dismissed in 2020.

She had hoped to get her job back, but as a condition of the agreement, she will not get her job back and her resignation will be changed to voluntary on her state personnel records.

“After a long and extensive process, the department has decided to agree to the settlement amount of 300 thousand dollars  which resolves the dispute and allows both the agency and Ms. Shekter-Smith to move forward,” said Hugh McDiarmid Jr., Communications Manager, Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.

As of today, nine people face a total of 42 criminal charges related to the Flint water crisis.

They include former Governor Rick Snyder who faces two counts of misdemeanor willful neglect of duty.

None of the cases have moved to the trial phase yet.

ABC12 News put in a call to Shekter-Smith’s Attorney and did not hear back.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

Gov. Whitmer signs final bill to repeal state Tampon Tax
Gov. Whitmer signs final bill to repeal state Tampon Tax
Pontiac man dies in Clare County plane crash
Pontiac man dies in Clare County plane crash Friday
Pontiac man dies in Clare County plane crash
Pontiac man dies in Clare County plane crash
Four charged in August Eagle Ridge Apartment murder
Four charged in Eagle Ridge Apartments murder
Bremer Prosthetics holding prosthetic device donation drive
Amputees help give new life to old prosthetic devices through donation drive