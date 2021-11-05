Two dead, including a road construction flag man, after semi rams into vehicles stopped in utility construction zone

IOSCO COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Two people are dead, including a utility construction flag man, after a semi truck rams into vehicles stopped in a utility road construction zone.

The crash happened on U.S. 23 south of Oscoda.

Police say at around 8:30 this morning, a semi truck was heading north when he apparently did not see traffic had been stopped by a flag man.

The truck hit another vehicle from behind at a high rate of speed. Another vehicle was also hit in the chain reaction collision.

The flag man was hit in the crash and was killed.

One person in a passenger vehicle also died.

The semi truck driver and the driver of a contractor’s van were taken to the hospital.

US 23 in Iosco County remains closed for several miles as the investigation and clean up continues.

