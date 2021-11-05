Two people, including flag operator, killed in Iosco County semi crash

IOSCO COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A semi-truck rams into a construction zone area on U.S. 23 south of Oscoda, killing a flag man who was on the road and another driver.

The horrific crash happened around 8:30 a.m. and closed the highway in that part of the state for much of the day.

The semi-truck was coming up to the construction area and apparently did not see the flag man who was holding a stop sign.

This is one of the situations where many of us have come across where one lane of a two lane highway is closed and a flag operator is either holding a stop sign, or slow sign, and at least two vehicles were stopped when the semi-truck came into the construction zone.

Video from a viewer captures the aftermath of the accident, the cab of a semi-truck on fire, and the vehicle the semi hit also on fire. Small explosions could be heard. Police say the northbound lane of U.S. 23 was stopped by a flag operator when the semi-truck drove up.

“Indications are that he entered the construction site, struck several vehicles including a pedestrian who was doing flagging operations for the construction company, traveled on through the scene, vehicles came to rest and ignited, causing an explosion,” says Oscoda Township Detective Sergeant Erik McNichol.

The flag operator was killed. The driver of the first vehicle hit by the semi also died. The driver of a contractor van was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injures as was the semi-truck driver.

Police had to enlist the help of Teresa Landino, who owns property along U.S. 23 to see if they could identify the badly burned vehicle.

“We have cameras that face U.S. 23, so they could see what cars were involved in the accident,” she says.

Police say the accident serves as a reminder to all of us that extra caution is needed in construction zones.

“People need to slow down, they need to be aware of what’s going on, they need to be able to stop in a minutes notice because you never know what’s going to happen,” says McNichol.

There is a sewer project along the stretch of U.S. 23 and that’s why traffic is reduced to one lane at times.

The crash is under investigation and criminal charges are possible.

That part of U.S. 23 opened up about at around 4:30p.m.

