Warming up with sunshine!

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - High pressure to the south will help to keep us dry and give us a little sunshine! Our next system moving through to the north brings in some clouds and helps to warm us up into next week!

Today’s highs will be near 50 with a SW wind at 5-10mph. We’ll see some sun, some clouds, and stay partly cloudy overnight. Lows will be in the mid 30s with a lighter south breeze.

Tomorrow we’re into the low 50s with a mix of sun and clouds – seasonable temps! We then make it to around 60 degrees for Sunday and Monday!

Our next chance of rain is Tuesday.

