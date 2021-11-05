Advertisement

Warming up with sunshine!

60s are returning!
By Brad Sugden
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - High pressure to the south will help to keep us dry and give us a little sunshine! Our next system moving through to the north brings in some clouds and helps to warm us up into next week!

Today’s highs will be near 50 with a SW wind at 5-10mph. We’ll see some sun, some clouds, and stay partly cloudy overnight. Lows will be in the mid 30s with a lighter south breeze.

Tomorrow we’re into the low 50s with a mix of sun and clouds – seasonable temps! We then make it to around 60 degrees for Sunday and Monday!

Our next chance of rain is Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

Warming with sunshine
Warmer with sunshine
WJRT November 5th, 2021 Morning Weather
Drying out and warming up!
WJRT November 5th, 2021 Morning Weather
WJRT November 5th, 2021 Morning Weather
After Another Cold Night, Some Warming...
JR’s Thursday Night Weather Report