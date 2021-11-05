Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer Signs Second Bill Repealing Tampon Tax, Drives Down Costs for Families
By Jordyn Bruns
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed SB 153 on Friday which is the second half of a bipartisan package to repeal the tax on essential menstrual products.

The Michigan House approved the bills on Oct. 15 to eliminate the 6% sales tax on menstrual products as “luxury items.” House Bills 4270 and 5267 would amend various parts of the state tax code to eliminate the tax.

SB 153 aims to drive down costs and saving families from paying taxes on up to $4,800 of spending over the course of a lifetime.

“I am proud to be signing legislation that will put Michiganders first, drive down costs on essential products, and lead the way towards creating economic equality for women,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “Everyone should be able to take care of their most basic healthcare needs without an unnecessary added financial burden. Today, I signed the second bill in the package to repeal this tax and cut costs for families as we create generational investments and set Michiganders up for a lifetime of success.”

“After many years of unfair taxation, seeing Governor Whitmer repeal these outdated laws shows me and other students that women have more of a say in lawmaking than ever,” said University of Michigan student Eva Hale. “I am excited that Michigan is taking a step towards equity for women.”

Currently, menstruating Michiganders pay a 6% sales tax when they purchase tampons, pads, or other products. The action to repeal the tax plans to  drive down costs for millions of Michiganders.

