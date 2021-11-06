JR’s Friday NIght Weather Report

After a frosty start to our Friday, partly sunny skies and a southerly breeze combined to push temperatures up to around “normal” levels for this time of the year. Highs for the day ranged from the upper 40s, to lower 50s. We will have, on average, partly cloudy skies for the night. Temperatures early Saturday morning will likely be a little bit warmer that what we’ve had for the past couple of nights. Lows will range from the upper 20s, to just above the freezing mark.

Saturday and Sunday are shaping up beautifully. We will have partly to mostly sunny skies each afternoon. Winds won’t be too terribly strong, and will continue from the south to southwest. That combination will allow temperatures to move into the 50s rather easily Saturday afternoon. The southwesterly wind Saturday night will keep temperatures above freezing. For Sunday, high temperatures will likely surround the 60-degree mark. Our “normal” high is now 51.

Above-average temperatures will hold through the first of the week too. Highs Monday should make it into the 60s across most of Mid-Michigan with a good bit of sunshine. More clouds and a few light showers will be possible Tuesday, but they shouldn’t be a big deal. A much more significant weather system will make a move into our area Thursday. Rain will overspread the ABC12 viewing area Thursday afternoon. On ABC12 News we will let you know when some of that rain may change over to snow. - JR