Advertisement

Kevin’s Weather Forecast

By Kevin Goff
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - After 5 days in a row of colder than normal weather we finally warmed up to above normal levels.

And the trend is for a run of significantly milder temperatures well into next week.

Look for lots of stars overnight with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

A south to southwest wind will continue to moderate our temperatures.

Sunday will be filled with sunshine and warmer weather up to 60 degrees.

Next week remains dry for most of the week with above normal temperatures from the mid 50s to low 60s.

Our next chance for rain could occur late on Veterans Day into Friday morning ahead of a potent cold front.

After that, it will feel like winter with some flurries or snow showers and falling temperatures.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

Some fantastic weather to end the weekend
Kevin’s Weather Forecast
Milder weather returns to mid-Michigan
Kevin’s Weather Forecast
Milder weather returns to mid-Michigan
Kevin's Weather Forecast
Modest Warming Through the Weekend...
JR’s Friday NIght Weather Report