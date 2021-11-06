Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - After 5 days in a row of colder than normal weather we finally warmed up to above normal levels.

And the trend is for a run of significantly milder temperatures well into next week.

Look for lots of stars overnight with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

A south to southwest wind will continue to moderate our temperatures.

Sunday will be filled with sunshine and warmer weather up to 60 degrees.

Next week remains dry for most of the week with above normal temperatures from the mid 50s to low 60s.

Our next chance for rain could occur late on Veterans Day into Friday morning ahead of a potent cold front.

After that, it will feel like winter with some flurries or snow showers and falling temperatures.

