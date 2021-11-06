Kevin’s Weather Forecast

Advertisement

By Kevin Goff
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - After 5 days in a row of colder than normal weather to kick off the month of November - we’re going to see a warming trend that will last well into next week.

Any morning clouds will give way to ample sunshine later today.

Temperatures will move up into the low 50s with a southerly breeze between 10-15 mph.

Look for lots of stars overnight with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

A south to southwest wind will continue to moderate our temperatures.

Sunday will be filled with sunshine and warmer weather up to 60 degrees.

Next week remains dry for most of the week with above normal temperatures.

Our next chance for rain could occur late on Veterans Day into Friday morning.

