Michigan confirms 10,094 COVID-19 cases for Thursday and Friday

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The daily average of COVID-19 cases has increased throughout the week.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 10,094 new COVID-19 illnesses Thursday and Friday for a total of 1,157,606. The daily average of 5,047 newly confirmed cases has increased by over a thousand since the report on Wednesday.

State health officials reported 90 deaths attributed to the coronavirus Thursday and Friday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 22,474.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing has remained consistently high since Wednesday’s report. As of Thursday, 44,014 tests were completed. The percentage of positive tests has also skyrocketed, settling at 13.81% on Thursday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses has increased since the beginning of the week. As of Friday, 2,389 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is 115 more than Wednesday.

A total of 2,2379 hospitalized patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators decreased slightly to end the week. As of Friday, Michigan hospitals were treating 574 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 301 of them were on ventilators.

Since Wednesday’s report, there is three fewer COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 14 more on ventilators.

As of Thursday, Michigan reported that the state has distributed over 14.964 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 7.900 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 6.119 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 776,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, 10.239 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 5.624 million people statewide. A total of 54.3% of Michiganders are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 69.5% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

The state reported that pediatric vaccine data for children aged 5-11 years went live as of Friday. This resulted in the coverage rates decreasing due to the expansion in COVID-19 vaccine eligible population.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Wednesday:

Genesee, 42,017 cases and 1,024 deaths, which is an increase of 276 cases and four deaths.

Saginaw, 26,225 cases and 654 deaths, which is an increase of 234 cases and seven deaths.

Arenac, 1,709 cases and 36 deaths, which is an increase of 17 cases.

Bay, 14,320 cases and 378 deaths, which is an increase of 118 cases and four deaths.

Clare, 3,404 cases and 104 deaths, which is an increase of 35 cases and one death.

Gladwin, 2,862 cases and 73 deaths, which is an increase of 35 cases.

Gratiot, 4,615 cases and 125 deaths, which is an increase of 60 cases.

Huron, 3,805 cases and 90 deaths, which is an increase of 34 cases.

Iosco, 2,832 cases and 92 deaths, which is an increase of 22 cases and one death.

Isabella, 7,964 cases and 126 deaths, which is an increase of 68 cases and six deaths.

Lapeer, 9,960 cases and 245 deaths, which is an increase of 78 cases and one death.

Midland, 9,857 cases and 135 deaths, which is an increase of 86 cases.

Ogemaw, 2,358 cases and 60 deaths, which is an increase of 12 cases.

Oscoda, 834 cases and 37 deaths, which is an increase of nine cases.

Roscommon, 2,238 cases and 64 deaths, which is an increase of 26.

Sanilac, 4,455 cases and 130 deaths, which is an increase of 32 cases and two deaths.

Shiawassee, 7,713 cases and 128 deaths, which is an increase of 69 cases.

Tuscola, 6,505 cases and 187 deaths, which is an increase of 58 cases and one death.

