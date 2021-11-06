Advertisement

Whitmer vetoes scholarship plan critics liken to vouchers

Gov. Whitmer Signs Second Bill Repealing Tampon Tax, Drives Down Costs for Families
Gov. Whitmer Signs Second Bill Repealing Tampon Tax, Drives Down Costs for Families(Governor Whitmer's office)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT)(AP) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has vetoed Republican-backed bills to create a scholarship accounts for K-12 students to pay for educational expenses, including private school and tutoring, and give tax credits to people and corporations that donate to the program.

The veto, which was expected, comes the same week proponents of the legislation launched a ballot drive to enable the GOP-led Legislature to enact identical citizen-initiated bills without her signature.

The Democratic governor says the bills would cut state revenue by as much as $500 million in 2022. School-choice proponents say the funds would help kids who fell behind during the pandemic.

