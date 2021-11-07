Advertisement

Kevin’s Weather Forecast

By Kevin Goff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - If you listened closely - you could hear the “Call of the Mild!”

Temperatures soared into the low to mid 60s as a southwest breeze carried warmer air over mid-Michigan and the Great Lakes state.

Dry weather continues for the next few days.

Look for lots of stars overnight with milder lows in the mid 40s.

Monday will be a repeat performance of Sunday with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Our normal is just 50 degrees now.

Tuesday and Wednesday remain dry with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

After that, look for a better chance for rain on Veterans day.

Behind a potent cold front, temperatures will take a plunge heading into the weekend.

Showers could even mix in with some wet snowflakes over the weekend as temperatures head back into the low to mid 40s.

