Kevin’s Weather Forecast

By Kevin Goff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 6:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Today will be filled with sunshine with temperatures that will remind you of mid-October as they push into the low 60s.

Dry weather continues overnight and Monday.

Look for lots of stars with milder lows in the low to mid 40s.

Next week remains dry for most of the week with above normal temperatures from the mid 50s to low 60s.

Our next chance for rain is likely on Veterans Day ahead of a potent cold front.

Colder weather returns Friday with scattered rain showers mixed in with some flurries or snow showers and falling temperatures.

By next Saturday we may struggle to get into the low 40s.

