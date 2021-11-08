‘1st Amendment Auditor’ visits to Saginaw could prompt probes on assault complaints

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - They call themselves First Amendment auditors, claiming to keep law enforcement accountable.

But a visit to Saginaw County may lead to two assault investigations.

Three men came to Saginaw County offices last week, videotaping through windows and having one of their camera sticks being grabbed by the Saginaw County Undersheriff.

They also went to the animal control shelter, where its director says one of the men pushed one of her officers.

These First amendment auditors say they are trying to expose bad police officers or government officials, but critics say they are just trying to generate YouTube viewers and make money.

Their recent visit to Saginaw has generated a lot of attention.

Three men, armed with cell phones and camera sticks, approach the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Department, their second visit to the facility last week. They get into the building, videotaping workers inside. They say they are holding government workers accountable.

Saginaw County Undersheriff Mike Gomez came outside of the building to start videotaping the men and he appears to grab the camera stick of one of the men.

The men use a string of expletives directed at Gomez, who continues to speak with the First Amendment crusaders.

We talked with Steve Jones from Lansing, whose camera stick was grabbed by the Undersheriff He says he is talking to the Michigan State Police about filing a criminal complaint. Gomez and Sheriff Bill Federspiel did not want to comment on the incident.

But Saginaw County Animal Control Director Bonnie Kanicki says one of her officers was assaulted by one of the men when they went to the shelter on Gratiot in Saginaw. The Saginaw Police Department was called to the shelter by an employee on Thursday.

“There was an assault, to an employee there,” a Saginaw County Central Dispatcher can be heard saying.

This incident was videotaped by the group of men, just as they videotaped the encounter with the Undersheriff, but we were not able to view it at this time.

Jones denies that any members of the group assaulted anyone at the animal control shelter.

