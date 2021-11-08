Advertisement

Bay County girl hit by pickup truck while walking to school

A police cruiser.
A police cruiser.(KKTV)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - a girl walking to school in Bay County was injured after she was hit by a pickup truck Monday morning.

The accident happened around 6 a.m. on Euclid Avenue near Highland Drive in Bangor Township. Investigators say the 13-year-old girl was walking southbound along Euclid Avenue when she was hit by the pickup truck.

The driver of the truck stopped and called 911. The girl was taken to a Saginaw hospital, where she was being treated for unspecified injuries. Her condition was not known Monday.

Investigators say speed or alcohol were not factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

