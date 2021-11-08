Child care professionals in Michigan can begin applying for $1,000 bonuses

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The application process is open for full-time child care professionals in Michigan to receive $1,000 bonuses.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday that $350 million is available from the Child Care Stabilization Grant fund for the bonuses and other grants aimed at keeping child care programs open across the state.

“Child care is the backbone of a strong economy and childcare professionals and programs go above and beyond every day to care for our kids, helping them learn and grow in a safe environment,” Whitmer said. “I was proud to put child care businesses and professionals first in the bipartisan budget I signed in September.”

She said the $1,000 bonuses for full-time child care professionals come in recognition of their sacrifices during the coronavirus pandemic over the past 18 months. The remainder of the grant program is designed to expand child care for 105,000 children.

“Countless working parents rely on child care, and without the tireless, often thankless work of providers and professionals, working families would not be able to get back to work and pursue their potential,” Whitmer said. “With this investment, we can ensure kids and working families succeed as we continue ushering in a new era of prosperity for our communities.”

Kimberly Zehnder, owner of EduPlay Discovery Center in Frankenmuth, said most teacher’s assistants in child care programs make slightly more than minimum wage because money is tight for their programs.

“I’m grateful these grants include bonus pay for child care professionals because they work very hard caring for our littlest learners,” Zehnder said. “Parents need us so that they can keep working, and it breaks my heart to hear of good programs closing, and parents unable to find care.”

Funding for the Child Care Stabilization Grant program was included in Michigan’s budget for the current fiscal year, which started on Oct. 1.

