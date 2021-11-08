Advertisement

DTE to provide a one-time, $70 million voluntary refund for tree trimming

DTE Energy
DTE Energy(WJRT)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT)(AP) - Michigan’s Public Service Commission has approved an accounting measure that allows DTE Electric Co. to provide a one-time, $70 million voluntary refund to be spent on tree trimming.

The commission says the tree trimming is part of the company’s efforts to boost system reliability after power outages during severe storms across southeastern Michigan.

DTE Electric had requested approval of a one-time regulatory liability and accounting authority to use a portion of unexpectedly higher profits from changed electricity use patterns of its retail customers amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The utility says the money would fund an additional surge in tree trimming in response to the summer’s storms.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

Teachers across the Midwest are getting additional discounts as they tackle back-to-school...
Meijer continues teacher discount on school supplies for entire year
Dorothy Zehnder
Dorothy Zehnder, matriarch of Bavarian Inn, preparing to celebrate 100th birthday
Bronner's Christmas Store
Seasonal stores receive delayed inventory, still short workers for holiday season
Remington is a manufacture of ammunition.
Bay City gun shop helps police departments with ammo shortage