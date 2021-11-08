Advertisement

EPA to begin testing Benton Harbor water

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 8:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WJRT) (AP) - Officials with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will soon start testing the water in 300 homes in Benton Harbor to check the certified filters given area residents by the state to remove lead from the drinking water.

The Herald-Palladium reports that EPA officials will go to homes and collect water that goes through the filter and the water without the filters.

It’s expected to last several weeks.

The move comes after the federal agency ordered the Michigan city to fix problems at the water plant.

The order includes an analysis of whether ownership of the plant should be transferred from Benton Harbor.

