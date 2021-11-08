Family continues to mourn the death of their loved ones 4-years after the remains were found in Flint Park

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

Family members and friends gathered at Flint’s Broome Park for a vigil on Sunday to honor the lives of two women.

November 7th marks 4 years since the remains of 36-year old Misty-Dawn Kerrison-Steiber and 41-year old Claudia Wilson were found at the park.

ABC12 was at the vigil and spoke directly to family members and friends of Kerrison-Steiber who say, they just want to lay her to rest properly.

“The more people we have here, the more they see how much Misty needs to come home,” said Jill Sny.

The U.S Department of Justice Reports that Kerrison-Steiber was a victim of sex trafficking by a violent gang in the Flint Area.

Investigators have not released any information on how Wilson’s remains may have ended up at the park.

Kerrison-Steiber’s mother, Becky Beck says she has been begging for custody of her daughters remains, but has been denied because she said investigators are still working with the skull.

“Misty is loved and missed and how important it is to bring her home to put a little closure to this,” added Sny.

Beck told ABC12 news crews she is doing whatever it takes to give her daughter a proper funeral.

Last week the Flint police told ABC12 the investigation is active, including very complex scientific testing. For those reasons, the remains will not be returned at this time.

Stick with ABC12 for updates on this story.

