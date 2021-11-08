Advertisement

Family continues to mourn the death of their loved ones 4-years after the remains were found in Flint Park

By Rachel Sweet
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

Family members and friends gathered at Flint’s Broome Park for a vigil on Sunday to honor the lives of two women.

November 7th marks 4 years since the remains of 36-year old Misty-Dawn Kerrison-Steiber and 41-year old Claudia Wilson were found at the park.

ABC12 was at the vigil and spoke directly to family members and friends of Kerrison-Steiber who say, they just want to lay her to rest properly.

“The more people we have here, the more they see how much Misty needs to come home,” said Jill Sny.

The U.S Department of Justice Reports that Kerrison-Steiber was a victim of sex trafficking by a violent gang in the Flint Area.

Investigators have not released any information on how Wilson’s remains may have ended up at the park.

Kerrison-Steiber’s mother, Becky Beck says she has been begging for custody of her daughters remains, but has been denied because she said investigators are still working with the skull.

“Misty is loved and missed and how important it is to bring her home to put a little closure to this,” added Sny.

Beck told ABC12 news crews she is doing whatever it takes to give her daughter a proper funeral.

Last week the Flint police told ABC12 the investigation is active, including very complex scientific testing. For those reasons, the remains will not be returned at this time.

Stick with ABC12 for updates on this story.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

Flint family hosts vigil for victims; remains found 4 years ago
Saginaw Township Community Schools
Saginaw Township Schools will be closed Monday, November 8th due to staff shortage
Gas pumps in Fargo, ND.
Average US price of gas jumps by 5 cents over past 2 weeks
Flowers lie against the south fence surrounding the Astroworld festival grounds the day after...
Mourning starts as Houston officials probe concert deaths