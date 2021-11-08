Advertisement

Former Grand Blanc KMart Plaza redevelopment planned to start in December

By Mallory Pearson
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - After nearly a decade of sitting vacant the former Kmart Plaza will finally be redeveloped in the City of Grand Blanc.

The renamed “Grand Blanc Marketplace” will be completely redesigned to accommodate almost a dozen new businesses.

According to Grand Blanc City Manager Wendy Jean-Buhrer, Markus Development will be getting right to work splitting the building up.

“Before we had the Kmart plaza which was one huge 88,000 square foot building, split up into three suites now it will split into two suites,” she said.

The redevelopment will provide a total of 11 different spaces among the new buildings.

According to Jean-Buhrer, 11 new businesses landing right in the heart of Grand Blanc will give the city and residents a much-needed boost economically.

“Knowing that 11 different kinds of business will be coming into the city, were very excited about the prospect of all of those,” she said. “Just to have that new brush stoke on that and everything brand new there.”

The construction could start as soon as Dec. 15 if all goes as planned.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

Celebrating Angie's 25 years at ABC 12 NEWS
Celebrating Angie's 25 years at ABC 12 NEWS
Angie is celebrating 25 years with ACB12: Angie's audition tape
Angie is celebrating 25 years with ACB12: Angie's audition tape
1st Amendment auditors visit Saginaw to promote probes
1st Amendment auditors visit Saginaw to promote probes
Infrastructure bill just scratches the surface of Michigan road issues
State and Local agencies say infrastructure bill will help, but not solve Michigan’s road problems
Infrastructure bill just scratches the surface of Michigan road issues
Infrastructure bill just scratches the surface of Michigan road issues