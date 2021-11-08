Former Grand Blanc KMart Plaza redevelopment planned to start in December

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - After nearly a decade of sitting vacant the former Kmart Plaza will finally be redeveloped in the City of Grand Blanc.

The renamed “Grand Blanc Marketplace” will be completely redesigned to accommodate almost a dozen new businesses.

According to Grand Blanc City Manager Wendy Jean-Buhrer, Markus Development will be getting right to work splitting the building up.

“Before we had the Kmart plaza which was one huge 88,000 square foot building, split up into three suites now it will split into two suites,” she said.

The redevelopment will provide a total of 11 different spaces among the new buildings.

According to Jean-Buhrer, 11 new businesses landing right in the heart of Grand Blanc will give the city and residents a much-needed boost economically.

“Knowing that 11 different kinds of business will be coming into the city, were very excited about the prospect of all of those,” she said. “Just to have that new brush stoke on that and everything brand new there.”

The construction could start as soon as Dec. 15 if all goes as planned.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.