Genesee County Clerk says Flint City Council members cannot be sworn in or vote yet

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT)- A swearing in for Flint City Council turns out to be premature.

As the County Clerk says, the election isn’t certified just yet. That news shocked the city and the six new council members who were sworn in earlier today.

The council members elected last week were sworn in, but since those votes haven’t been certified yet, it doesn’t count. It all boils down to the city and the county just can’t get on the same page.

Flint City Council has six new faces in the Council Chambers on Monday afternoon, and all nine took an oath of office before they hit the ground running. The Genesee County Clerk, John Gleason made the shocking announcement after the swearing in ceremony, saying the election results aren’t certified yet.

The new council members are not official office holders until they’re certified.

“Disappointment that they didn’t follow the rules and regulations. That’s why I’m doing this because somebody has to speak out. You must follow the procedures. There’s too much doubt in this country today. Somebody’s got to say look at what they’re doing is wrong,” Gleason said.

Gleason says two communities were off in their votes: Davison Township and Flint. He says the City Clerk in Flint is supposed to come in and explain why there was an issue with the vote.

We asked Inez Brown what happened, and she said she did not contact the county, but that Gleason never reached out to her.

The City of Flint has traditionally sworn in new officials the week following the election, but the County has two weeks from an election to certify the votes.

Gleason says the city is supposed to get a notice from the county when the results are certified, and that hasn’t happened. He also didn’t reach out to the city, saying it isn’t his job to do that.

“This is going to be very unusual. I promise you this. This is very unusual. To have a certification happen this fast. Typically we’re out twelve days,” Gleason said.

Gleason says he’s waiting for one member of the Board of Canvassers to sign off, and he expects that to happen Tuesday or Wednesday at the latest.

The city of Flint didn’t reach out the the county to make sure they were good to go for today’s ceremony, and the county didn’t reach out to the city of Flint saying there is an issue with the certification.

Nobody talked to anybody, and the city and the county clerk say the other is responsible for the lack of communication.

The issue certifying the vote is all based on one vote that won’t make a difference in the outcome of the election at all.

Once it is cleared up and the votes certified, then the council members can be sworn in officially.

A spokesperson for the Michigan Department of State released the following statement:

“Michigan election law stipulates that the County Board of Canvassers have up to 14 days following an election to complete a canvass and certify the results, regardless of the size of the election.”

The spokesperson added that until an election is certified through this legal process, results for any given race should not be considered official.

