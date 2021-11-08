JR’s Monday Evening Weather Report

Monday was another terrific day across Mid-Michigan. Sunshine and southwesterly winds drove temperatures into the 60s one more time. Those readings are more than ten degrees above average, and are more typical of early October. Overnight, we will see more clouds build in as a cold front drops across the state. We will be staying dry for the night, but winds will shift in from the north behind the front as lows early Tuesday morning stay in the 40s.

We won’t see much in the way of sunshine Tuesday, but temperatures will move a little bit above the average which is now 50-degrees. There will be a few showers across the ABC12 viewing area during the day, but they shouldn’t amount to much. Some of us won’t see any rain at all. The clouds will break up again Tuesday night, so we should get back into some sunshine for Wednesday. Highs Wednesday will again be a skosh above average on southeasterly winds.

Conditions will be changing in a major way as we close out the week. A strong storm system will bring some rain to our area Thursday. As the storm moves off to our east, a strong, cold wind will kick-in for Friday and the weekend. As temperatures turn colder, rain showers will mix with rain showers Friday and Saturday. On ABC12 News we will tell you when more significant changes are expected, and for what days “First Alert Weather Days” have been issued. - JR