Michigan Sportsmen Against Hunger collecting excess meat from hunters

The nonprofit organization has donated enough meat to serve over 3.3 million meals since 1991
White-tailed deer
White-tailed deer(WRDW)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - With Michigan’s firearm deer hunting season just one week away, the Department of Natural Resources is asking hunters to donate meat to hungry families in need.

The nonprofit Michigan Sportsmen Against Hunger is partnering with the DNR to provide extra venison to food banks and processors. Hunters and fishermen also can make a monetary donation to the organization when they buy licenses.

Several deer processors in Mid-Michigan are participating with the program. Hunters can donate part of their deer or an entire animal, which Michigan Sportsmen Against Hunger will pay to process.

Hunters should find a participating processor nearby and call ahead before dropping off their donated deer.

Since 1991, the organization has accepted donations of over 831,000 pounds of meat from hunters and provided it to food banks across Michigan. That equates to over 3.3 million meals served from donated venison.

