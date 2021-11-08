Mount Morris Twp. leaders face criticism amid racism allegations

MOUNT MORRIS, Mich. (WJRT) - Mount Morris’s Township hall has been the site of protests over the last week.

Activists are calling for the resignation of two township officials.

This all stems from an alleged racial slur aimed at the township’s Chief Financial Officer - who is black.

At the Mount Morris Twp., protesters are making sure their voices are being heard at the township board meeting.

Protesters are calling for the resignation of treasurer Gayle Armstrong.

This all stems after media reports surfaced that Treasurer Gayle Armstrong admitted to calling CFO, Greg Eason a boy during a conversation back in October.

The word boy, when referring to Black men is considered derogatory.

Armstrong, who is white, reportedly said she didn’t mean it as a racial slur.

But, community activist Arthur Woodson, along with other members of the community say this type of behavior is not acceptable and action should be taken against township officials.

“We demand that they resign or be removed from office because this should not be tolerated.” (butted too) “we believe that justice should be solved they should be charged with a misdemeanor for filing a false police report and made example of,” said Woodson

Earlier this year, Armstrong accused Eason of swinging his walking cane at her, a claim that’s been proven wrong by surveillance video.

Eason filed a defamation lawsuit against the township and Armstrong last month.

ABC12 News spoke directly to the township, and was told that they are unable to comment because there is a pending lawsuit.

The township is also holding a board meeting Monday night, the agenda doesn’t mention anything about the allegations.

Stay with ABC12 News for any updates on this developing situation.

