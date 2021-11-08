Advertisement

Mourning starts as Houston officials probe concert deaths

Flowers lie against the south fence surrounding the Astroworld festival grounds the day after...
Flowers lie against the south fence surrounding the Astroworld festival grounds the day after several people died and scores were injured during a concert at NRG Park, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Houston.(AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 8:27 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HOUSTON, TEXAS. (WJRT) (AP) - Mourners began building a memorial to those lost at a Texas concert as authorities said they would watch video, interview witnesses and review concert protocols to determine how eight people died when fans suddenly surged toward the stage to watch rapper Travis Scott.

Flowers and votive candles surrounded NRG Park in Houston Sunday as city officials said they were just starting to investigate how pandemonium started Friday evening at Astroworld, a sold-out, two-day event headlined by Scott.

An estimated 50,000 people were in attendance.

The dead ranged in age from 14 to 27, and 13 people were still hospitalized.

