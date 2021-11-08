Advertisement

Oboe ensemble at University of Michigan performing Flint native’s music

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - An oboe ensemble will perform live music composed by a Flint native at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.

The composer, Gary Powell Nash, is a professor of music at Fisk University in Nashville, Tenn. He wrote “Flaxen Ultramarine.”

The piece will be performed at 8 p.m. Monday for free in-person and on a livestream. Click here for a link to the free livestream.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

Girl Scout cookies
Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan debuts new Adventurefuls cookie
Former mayor sees parallel between Benton Harbor and Flint water crisis
EPA to begin testing Benton Harbor water
Young actress plays 'Shelly" in Sunshine Circle - the movie
Young actress plays ‘Shelly” in Sunshine Circle - the movie
Sunshine Circle: The movie creating a buzz around mid-Michigan
Sunshine Circle: The movie creating a buzz around mid-Michigan