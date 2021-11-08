Oboe ensemble at University of Michigan performing Flint native’s music

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - An oboe ensemble will perform live music composed by a Flint native at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.

The composer, Gary Powell Nash, is a professor of music at Fisk University in Nashville, Tenn. He wrote “Flaxen Ultramarine.”

The piece will be performed at 8 p.m. Monday for free in-person and on a livestream. Click here for a link to the free livestream.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.