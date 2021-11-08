Saginaw Township child care workers grateful for $1,000 bonus from state

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The State of Michigan has opened applications on Monday that will allow for full time child care professionals to apply and receive a one time, $1,000 bonus.

It’s all part of a $350 million child care stabilization grant program that was passed with this fiscal year’s state budget.

The folks at Building Blocks Child Care in Saginaw are certainly grateful for this bonus, but also grateful just for the mere fact that they know someone else cares about the kind of work they do.

“It’s very nice. It’s very nice that we’re being appreciated. We’ve been short staffed -- it’s nice that were being thought of also,” said Heather Ward, the director of Child Care at Building Blocks Child care in Saginaw.

Ward has been at Building blocks for four years and been in the industry for 28. These last two certainly have been challenging, but its the kids that keep her coming back.

The center’s owner, Nicole Liggins is also expressing a lot of gratitude today after hearing the news about the bonuses.

“I think we all want to help our employees. I think we’ve had an issue the last 18 months with the pandemic just kind of trying to reset ourselves, and so this is good,” said Liggins.

The child care industry has long been plagued with issues surrounding funding, low wages for workers and now a labor shortage.

Luckily for Liggins, she didn’t have to close during the pandemic, but did have to reduce her hours.

She was able to keep her four full time workers and three part timers and is not short staffed as of Monday.

But, she certainly wasn’t exempt from other challenges.

“We were trying to find Lysol disinfectant spray and thermometers. It was just unbelievable what we had to go through,” she said.

She and her staff are making it work.

“This place is nothing without them -- and so this is welcome, this is a welcome gift for them, this is just a welcome pat on the back for them,” said Liggins.

Again, this is all part of a $350 million child care stabilization grant that was passed with this year’s budget.

The remaining funds out of that grant will go toward expanding child care for more than 100,000 children statewide.

