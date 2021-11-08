Advertisement

Some Saginaw resident face water shutoffs again in limited cases

Water meter
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The city of Saginaw is resuming water shutoffs for certain residents beginning Monday.

The city says anyone who isn’t allowing access to their water meter equipment or allowing service line inspections could have their service interrupted.

Leaders in Saginaw say they’ve been struggling to check equipment in some homes. Without the proper inspections, homeowners could be left paying a higher water bill.

If customers don’t respond to notices left on their doors, they will then be notified about a shut off 10 days in advance.

