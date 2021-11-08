Advertisement

State and Local agencies say infrastructure bill will help, but not solve Michigan’s road problems

By Mallory Pearson
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MID MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - President Joe Biden’s nearly $1 trillion-dollar bipartisan infrastructure bill invests in roads, bridges, clean water and broadband internet.

But, state and local agencies said that it still won’t be enough to fully fix the damaged roads in Michigan.

“Long-term, as the Governor has said and others have pointed out, our needs have been under invested for so long at every level,” said MDOT’s Jeff Cranson. “We’re not going to get it back over night.”

Charles Abbey, DPW Director for the city of Burton said,  that’s just how it goes.

Money from the federal government trickles down. First going to the state, then the county, and then local municipalities.

“It’s nothing new, were used to it,” said Abbey. “Anybody in local government is used to it. We will get our share but there is a formula that trickles down to local government and cities, so well get some eventually.”

Abbey said that while it’s tough to be last on the list for help, he knows there will be some money coming to help local agencies struggling to repair aging infrastructure.

“Hopefully instead of two projects a year,” said Abbey. “Maybe if we have some ready when we get this funding, we can pick up a couple additional projects.”

Michigan Department Of Transportation said that right now they don’t know exactly how this money will be divided up between state and local agencies, but they expect to learn more soon.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

Celebrating Angie's 25 years at ABC 12 NEWS
Celebrating Angie's 25 years at ABC 12 NEWS
Angie is celebrating 25 years with ACB12: Angie's audition tape
Angie is celebrating 25 years with ACB12: Angie's audition tape
1st Amendment auditors visit Saginaw to promote probes
1st Amendment auditors visit Saginaw to promote probes
Infrastructure bill just scratches the surface of Michigan road issues
Infrastructure bill just scratches the surface of Michigan road issues