Advertisement

Warm & sunny today

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 8:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Underneath a warm front we’ll see southerly winds and warm temps today! The cold front moving in tonight will bring in more clouds and cool us down a little for tomorrow and Wednesday. Then after a brief warm up Thursday, we’re a lot colder to end the week!

Today’s highs will be in the low to mid 60s with a SW wind at 10-15mph, gusting to the mid 20s. Blue skies throughout most of the day before clouds increase to finish out the day.

Tonight winds turn light with cloudy conditions. We may have some patchy fog, so take it easy if you’ll be out late tonight or early tomorrow morning. Lows overnight will be in the mid 40s for most.

Tomorrow’s highs only reach the low to mid 50s with a N wind at 5-10mph. We’ll be cloudy most of the day with scattered showers developing, particularly the further south you are.

Rain ends tomorrow night and we get the comeback of some sun Wednesday!

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

WJRT November 8th, 2021 Morning Weather
WJRT November 8th, 2021 Morning Weather
Warmer than normal the next few days
Kevin’s Weather Forecast
Warmer than normal the next few days
Kevin’s Weather Forecast
Very pleasant weather to end our weekend
Kevin’s Weather Forecast