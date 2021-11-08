Warm & sunny today

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Underneath a warm front we’ll see southerly winds and warm temps today! The cold front moving in tonight will bring in more clouds and cool us down a little for tomorrow and Wednesday. Then after a brief warm up Thursday, we’re a lot colder to end the week!

Today’s highs will be in the low to mid 60s with a SW wind at 10-15mph, gusting to the mid 20s. Blue skies throughout most of the day before clouds increase to finish out the day.

Tonight winds turn light with cloudy conditions. We may have some patchy fog, so take it easy if you’ll be out late tonight or early tomorrow morning. Lows overnight will be in the mid 40s for most.

Tomorrow’s highs only reach the low to mid 50s with a N wind at 5-10mph. We’ll be cloudy most of the day with scattered showers developing, particularly the further south you are.

Rain ends tomorrow night and we get the comeback of some sun Wednesday!

