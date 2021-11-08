Advertisement

Whitmer expects over $10 billion for Michigan in federal infrastructure bill

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan will receive over $10 billion from the federal infrastructure bill for a variety of programs, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Congress passed President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion plan to boost funding for roads, bridges, electric vehicle development, municipal water infrastructure, high speed internet expansion and more across the United States.

RELATED: Biden faces fresh challenges after infrastructure victory

Whitmer said the funding will help Michigan directly in five ways:

  • $7.3 billion to repair roads and $563 million to maintain or replace bridges.
  • $1.3 billion to improve public water infrastructure, including replacement of lead-based water lines.
  • $1 billion to improve public transportation around the state.
  • $110 million to install more electric vehicle charging stations statewide.
  • $100 million to expand high speed internet access for 398,000 more Michigan residents.

“The bipartisan infrastructure plan is a win-win for Michigan because it will create countless good-paying, blue collar jobs, while helping us fix even more roads and bridges across the state,” Whitmer said.

Caption

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

State lawmakers and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have said recently that improving child care...
Child care professionals in Michigan can begin applying for $1,000 bonuses
Flint family hosts vigil for victims; remains found 4 years ago
Family members and friends gathered at Flint’s Broome Park for a vigil on Sunday to honor the...
Family continues to mourn the death of their loved ones 4-years after the remains were found in Flint Park
Saginaw Township Community Schools
Saginaw Township Schools will be closed Monday, November 8th due to staff shortage