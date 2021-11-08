Whitmer expects over $10 billion for Michigan in federal infrastructure bill

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan will receive over $10 billion from the federal infrastructure bill for a variety of programs, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Congress passed President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion plan to boost funding for roads, bridges, electric vehicle development, municipal water infrastructure, high speed internet expansion and more across the United States.

Whitmer said the funding will help Michigan directly in five ways:

$7.3 billion to repair roads and $563 million to maintain or replace bridges.

$1.3 billion to improve public water infrastructure, including replacement of lead-based water lines.

$1 billion to improve public transportation around the state.

$110 million to install more electric vehicle charging stations statewide.

$100 million to expand high speed internet access for 398,000 more Michigan residents.

“The bipartisan infrastructure plan is a win-win for Michigan because it will create countless good-paying, blue collar jobs, while helping us fix even more roads and bridges across the state,” Whitmer said.

