‘All the windows are smashed’: New details in Tuscola County school bus crash

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - New details tonight in a school bus accident in Tuscola County, where more than 20 students were taken to the hospital.

The Akron-Fairgrove superintendent is crediting students for using safe seating practices on a bus and quick work by emergency responders in preventing a worse tragedy.

Twenty-one students did go to the hospital, the bus driver was also hurt, and as you can hear on the some of the original 9-1-1 calls, it was a pretty frightening experience for these teenagers.

It was about 11:51, late Monday morning, when the first call came into Tuscola County Central Dispatch.

“We are on M-24, we were going to the Tuscola Technology Center, Tuscola Tech Center and we just got hit by a car,” a student could be heard saying.

The bus driver and 31 Akron-Fairgrove students were on the way to classes in Caro when their bus was hit by a car that pulled out at an intersection.

“The bus is definitely on its side, all the windows are smashed,” the student told the dispatcher.

Police and ambulances rushed to the scene north of Caro.

“Can you tell me if anybody is hurt,” a dispatcher asks another student who called.

“We have a bunch of people that have been cut,” says the student.

“It was scary, we did not know what we were going to be coming into,” says superintendent Diane Foster.

She says the bus driver was able to radio back to the school about the crash. She raced to the scene.

“Parents were great, parents that knew right away because their children had phones,” she says of the parents who were at the scene.

Twenty-one students were taken to hospitals with bumps, bruises and cuts, but there were no broken bones or severe injuries.

“The first responders were incredible, they were so awesome and they just took charge, and they were so compassionate to the students who were scared,” she says.

Foster says students were all in their seats at the time of the crash.

“It could have been a lot worse, if they had been standing up, moving up and down, it just reiterates, that you have got to practice bus safety, students have to be in there seats, facing forward,” says Foster.

She says she talked with the bus driver this morning who is a little sore as you can imagine. The driver of the other vehicle did not go to the hospital. The accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.