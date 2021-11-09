Biden vaccine and test mandate covers government workers in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The Biden administration’s requirement that many private-sector workers be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or, if their employers allow it, get tested weekly also applies to many of the roughly 586,000 government employees in Michigan.

That’s because Michigan is one of 26 states to operate and enforce workplace safety rules instead of the U.S. government. Federal law requires those states to cover state and local government workers, including school employees.

Private and public employers with 100 or more workers must require them to get fully vaccinated by Jan. 4. Employers can instead adopt a policy mandating employees to either get vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing.

The New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals placed a pause on allowing the federal vaccine mandate for all employees of companies with 100 more workers.

More than two dozen Republican state attorneys general, businesses, religious groups and conservative associations sued on the grounds that the federal government does not have the right to make the regulation, partly because COVID-19 is not a workplace-specific danger.

The Biden administration lawyers argued the risks were greater without the mandate than with it: “Petitioners’ asserted injuries, by contrast, are speculative and remote and do not outweigh the interest in protecting employees from a dangerous virus while this case proceeds,” they wrote.

At least 27 states filed legal challenges in at least six federal appeals courts after OSHA released its rules last week. All the states have a Republican governor or attorney general.

