Catholic Charities and Carriage Town Ministries hosting winter warm up in Flint

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 9:52 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Carriage Town Ministries has partnered with the Catholic Charities Center for Hope in Flint to offer coats, haircuts, flu shots, hoodies, hot chocolate, lunch and more to the community on Saturday.

Cindy Johns, the director of community engagement for Carriage Town Ministries, talked about the winter warm-up event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Carriage Town is offering coats, blankets and personal items at 605 Garland St. Catholic Charities is offering haircuts, hoodies, hot dogs, cookies and other giveaways about five blocks away at 812 Root St.

