Confusion over charter language leads to botched Flint City Council swearing in

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -Last Tuesday, Flint voters decided who will occupy these 9 seats on City Council for the next five years.

Monday, those newly elected council members headed to City Hall to take their Oath of Office and their seats.

But County Clerk John Gleason said not so fast.

“We have not finished our responsibility in certifying this election. And for the communities that are swearing in these still candidates, obliviously not qualified for office holders, they need to take a closer look at the laws,” said Genesee County Clerk, John Gleason.

So why did they do it? City Clerk Inez Brown referred ABC 12 back to the city charter when we asked her who decided Monday was the day for the swearing in.

So ABC 12 asked Councilman Eric Mays whose decision was it? Mays explained what happened.

He says it was certification vs election in two different charters.

The language in the old charter which was in effect until December 2017-- said council members could be sworn in and seated the Monday after the election.

The new Charter which took effect in January 2018, says council members can be seated the Monday after certification.

But somehow both the City Clerk and Council members like Mays missed that.

Which means Council members should NOT have taken the Oath of Office until after the results of the November 2nd election had been certified.

