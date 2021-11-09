Advertisement

Endangered Missing Advisory issued for 80-year-old woman from Livingston County

Althea Green
Althea Green(source: Michigan State Police)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 7:51 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are asking for help finding an 80-year-old woman missing since Monday afternoon.

Michigan State Police issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for Althea Greene after she walked away from an adult foster care home in the 5000 block of Green Road in Livingston County’s Oceola Township just east of Howell around 3 p.m. Monday.

She was last seen wearing a tan coat, black pants and a black shirt. Police say she suffers from dementia.

Anyone who sees her should call 911 immediately or the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office at 517-546-9111.

