Grand Blanc Township Police step up school zone patrols

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - School zone speeders are still a concern for local police as departments who continue to see issues with drivers not obeying bus laws and school zone speed limits.

A concerned parents tells ABC12 News that she is concerned about the number of cars she sees going well beyond 25 MPH past Woodland Park Academy on Grand Blanc road.

Grand Blanc Township Police say they’ve been made aware of incidents like this before in school zones.

“We do get those complaints from time to time.,” said Police Sergeant Scott Theede. “With the pandemic last year and schools being closed for so long, a lot of drivers have just forgotten or they’re just in such a rush that they’re not paying attention.”

Theede says police often patrol along Grand Blanc road, and speeding through the area does happen often.

“Sometimes the congestion helps, because then people just can’t go fast. Other times there are people definitely going above that speed limit,” said Theede.

Theede said, drivers need to be more aware of their surroundings because it’s not just buses, they may be passing-- there are very often kids walking to school too.

“The school zones are put in place for the safety of those kids,” said Theede. “Because of the severity and the potential for injury or something worse-- the fines on a school zone violation range up to $340 for a fine and 4 points towards your license.”

Grand Blanc Township Police plan to have increased patrols in the area during school drop off and pick up hours.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.