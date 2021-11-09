Grand Blanc Township Police struggle to hire more officers

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Grand Blanc Township Police said that they continue to struggle to find officers to fill job openings.

The department says they have six openings right now and they have been trying to fill them for months with no luck.

Sergeant Scott Theede said that a lot of agencies are looking to fill spots, but the applicants just aren’t there.

“About 20 years ago, I sat in a room to test with about 300 people for just a handful of spots,” said Theede. “This past Sunday we tried something different, doing interviews on the weekend, we had four interviews for six positions.”

Theede said that with recent events, the profession just isn’t being sought out like it used to be.

“With things that have gone on nationwide, the number of people wanting to enter law enforcement has dropped-- that’s what shrunken the pool of applicants,” said Theede.

Theede said that while they look for more officers, their current staff is picking up extra shifts and taking on overtime-- but the department says they won’t drop their standards for who they hire.

“We know we could fill those six spots tomorrow with bodies, but that’s not what the residents of Grand Blanc Township expect or deserve,” said Theede.

The department said that they have eliminated their policy against facial hair and showing tattoos trying to allow for more people to apply.

Those who are interested can find an application on the Grand Blanc Township Police Department’s website.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.