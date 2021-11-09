Hispanic residents looking to build trust, good relationship with Flint Police

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - One Flint resident who addressed the chief at today’s coffee and donuts event, had some concerns about how the department handles calls from the Hispanic population.

ABC12 News spoke with Juani Olivares, she’s concerned.

She said that often times, Hispanics are afraid to call police to report crimes, out of fear they could be the ones getting in trouble and not getting the help they need.

”They’ve felt so invisible for many years, especially when the water crisis happened, and still is happening. They just feel like they’re left behind,” said Olivares

She is a member of Flint’s Hispanic population.

She tells ABC12 News that a major concern for her is her and others safety in that many Hispanics will not call police to report a crime or situation they’re experiencing.

“My parents only spoke Spanish. If something happened at home, or someone tried breaking in -- they would never call because they were so afraid they were going to be the ones being punished in a sense -- instead of being helped,” she said.

Olivares said that there are other factors that play into this fear and lack of trust from the Hispanic community, like the language barrier and the fact that there are some undocumented immigrants living in the city.

Basically, some are afraid of being questioned, arrested or even deported.

Olivares mission is to help lay that foundation for building and maintaining trust between the Hispanic community and the department.

“It was a good response. He wants to contact me and set something up so we just have a meeting with the Hispanic community to address these issues -- so they can see the light at the end of the tunnel because it’s something that’s been going on for years,” she said.

Olivares was one of about 20 who attended the Tuesday morning meeting.

ABC12 News did reach out to the department to see if they will be doing any more of these kinds of community interactions with the chief.

There has been no comment back.

