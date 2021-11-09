Isabella County man awaiting sentence for murder of 13-year-old

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The man accused of stabbing a 13-year-old girl to death and other crimes while out on bond is set to be sentenced on Tuesday.

In September, Isaiah “Zeke” Gardenhire pleaded no contest to second-degree murder, assault with a dangerous weapon and unlawful imprisonment. He was accused of assaulting a girlfriend near Mount Pleasant in June and fatally stabbing her 13-year-old daughter, among other crimes.

A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt, but is considered as such at sentencing. Second-degree murder carries a maximum sentence of up to life in prison.

Gardenhire is accused of stabbing 13-year-old Adrie Dembowske to death at a residence on Isabella Road in Union Township outside Mount Pleasant on June 6. He also is accused of sexually assaulting two women while on the run from authorities.

Gardenhire was free on bond from another sexual assault case in Mason County, when the alleged crimes took place in June.

Gardenhire, who was found mentally competent to face court proceedings in September, is charged with murder and sexual assault as part of what police are calling a 45-hour crime spree in early June. He was on the run before calling ABC12 News on June 7 and asking for help turning himself in.

His video arraignment in Isabella County was adjourned for a day after he made obscene gestures at the camera.

Gardenhire also was arraigned in Ingham County District Court in September in connection to the homicide of a couple from Lansing.

Lansing police say 39-year-old Harley Owens and his girlfriend, 29-year-old Kelsey Coon-Lennon, were shot and killed in the 600 block of Baker Street on April 28 and their bodies were discovered on May 1.

