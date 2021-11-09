Advertisement

JR’s Monday Night Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 10:59 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Monday was another terrific day across Mid-Michigan.  Sunshine and southwesterly winds drove temperatures into the 60s one more time.  Those readings are more than ten degrees above average, and are more typical of early October.  Overnight, we will see more clouds build in as a cold front drops across the state.  We will be staying dry for the night, but winds will shift in from the north behind the front as lows early Tuesday morning stay in the 40s.

We won’t see much in the way of sunshine Tuesday, but temperatures will move a little bit above the average which is now 50-degrees.  There will be a few showers across the ABC12 viewing area during the day, but they shouldn’t amount to much.  Some of us won’t see any rain at all.  The clouds will break up again Tuesday night, so we should get back into some sunshine for Wednesday.  Highs Wednesday will again be a skosh above average on southeasterly winds.

Conditions will be changing in a major way as we close out the week.  A strong storm system will bring some rain to our area Thursday.  As the storm moves off to our east, a strong, cold wind will kick-in for Friday and the weekend.  As temperatures turn colder, rain showers will mix with rain showers Friday and Saturday.  On ABC12 News we will tell you when more significant changes are expected, and for what days “First Alert Weather Days” have been issued. - JR

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

Spotty Showers for Tuesday...
JR's Monday Night Weather Report
Some Showers for Tuesday...
JR’s Monday Evening Weather Report
Some Showers for Tuesday...
JR's Monday Evening Weather Report
Great Monday
Great Monday, Rain Tuesday