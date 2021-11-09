Advertisement

Mariners’ Church to hold annual observance of Edmund Fitzgerald shipwreck

Admiral’s Bell rings 45 years after sinking of Edmund Fitzgerald
Admiral’s Bell rings 45 years after sinking of Edmund Fitzgerald
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 8:30 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - The annual observance of the Edmund Fitzgerald shipwreck will be held in-person and livestreamed from Mariners’ Church in downtown Detroit.

The Great Lakes Memorial service starts at 3 p.m. Sunday and remembers the lives lost in the roughly 6,000 shipwrecks on record in lakes Superior, Michigan, Huron, Erie and Ontario. It will be broadcast over YouTube for people unable to attend.

Last year was the first time the service was livestreamed, and organizers say it attracted more than 1,200 viewers.

One of the most notable and tragic Great Lakes wrecks occurred on Nov. 10, 1975 when the S.S. Edmund Fitzgerald sank during a storm on Lake Superior. All 29 crewmen were lost.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

Enbridge Line 5 carries oil under the Straits of Mackinac.
White House: U.S. will discuss Enbridge Line 5 pipeline with Canada
Several students were injured when this Akron-Fairgrove Schools bus was involved in a crash in...
Students injured after school bus crash in Tuscola County
Several students were injured when this Akron-Fairgrove Schools bus was involved in a crash in...
Students hospitalized after school bus crash in Tuscola County
Police responded to a tense situation at a strip mall near Walmart on Saginaw Street in Grand...
Police respond to a tense situation in Grand Blanc