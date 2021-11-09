Michigan genealogist hosting event in Flint about finding Black ancestors

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Michigan genealogist will host a presentation discussing the unique challenges of African-American genealogical research.

Rozlyn Kelly will present her findings at the Genesee District Library at 5 p.m. Tuesday. She talked about what sparked her interest in genealogical research, what obstacles Black families face and what resources are available.

