Michigan genealogist hosting event in Flint about finding Black ancestors
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Michigan genealogist will host a presentation discussing the unique challenges of African-American genealogical research.
Rozlyn Kelly will present her findings at the Genesee District Library at 5 p.m. Tuesday. She talked about what sparked her interest in genealogical research, what obstacles Black families face and what resources are available.
