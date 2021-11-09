Advertisement

Michigan genealogist hosting event in Flint about finding Black ancestors

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Michigan genealogist will host a presentation discussing the unique challenges of African-American genealogical research.

Rozlyn Kelly will present her findings at the Genesee District Library at 5 p.m. Tuesday. She talked about what sparked her interest in genealogical research, what obstacles Black families face and what resources are available.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

Catholic Charities and Carriage Town Ministries are hosting a winter warm-up on Saturday.
Catholic Charities and Carriage Town Ministries hosting winter warm up in Flint
Girl Scout cookies
Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan debuts new Adventurefuls cookie
Gary Powell Nash is a music composer who wrote Flaxen Ultramarine.
Oboe ensemble at University of Michigan performing Flint native’s music
Former mayor sees parallel between Benton Harbor and Flint water crisis
EPA to begin testing Benton Harbor water