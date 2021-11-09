Michigan reports a daily average of nearly 3,000 COVID-19 cases over the weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The daily average of COVID-19 cases has decreased since Friday’s report

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 8,911 new COVID-19 illnesses Saturday to Monday for a total of 1,166,517. The daily average of 2,970 newly confirmed cases has decreased by over a thousand since the report on Friday.

State health officials reported 47 deaths attributed to the coronavirus Saturday to Monday, which increases Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 22,521.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing has decreased nearly by half since Friday’s report. As of Sunday, 27,986 tests were completed. The percentage of positive tests has remained high, settling at 14.27% on Sunday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses has increased over the weekend. As of Monday, 2,707 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is 318 more than Friday.

A total of 2,542 hospitalized patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators has increased since the report on Friday. As of Monday, Michigan hospitals were treating 602 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 335 of them were on ventilators.

Since Friday’s report, there is 28 more COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 34 more on ventilators.

As of Thursday, Michigan reported that the state has distributed over 14.964 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 7.900 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 6.119 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 776,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, 10.239 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 5.624 million people statewide. A total of 54.3% of Michiganders are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 69.7% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

The state reported that pediatric vaccine data for children aged 5-11 years went live as of Friday. This resulted in the coverage rates decreasing due to the expansion in COVID-19 vaccine eligible population.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Friday:

Genesee, 42,355 cases and 1,024 deaths, which is an increase of 338 cases.

Saginaw, 26,474 cases and 657 deaths, which is an increase of 219 cases and three deaths.

Arenac, 1,729 cases and 37 deaths, which is an increase of 20 cases and one death.

Bay, 14,429 cases and 384 deaths, which is an increase of 109 cases and six deaths.

Clare, 3,444 cases and 104 deaths, which is an increase of 40 cases.

Gladwin, 2,892 cases and 73 deaths, which is an increase of 30 cases.

Gratiot, 4,661 cases and 125 deaths, which is an increase of 46 cases.

Huron, 3,865 cases and 90 deaths, which is an increase of 60 cases.

Iosco, 2,860 cases and 92 deaths, which is an increase of 28 cases.

Isabella, 8,023 cases and 128 deaths, which is an increase of 59 cases and two deaths.

Lapeer, 10,034 cases and 245 deaths, which is an increase of 74 cases.

Midland, 9,970 cases and 136 deaths, which is an increase of 113 cases and one death.

Ogemaw, 2,367 cases and 60 deaths, which is an increase of nine cases.

Oscoda, 844 cases and 37 deaths, which is an increase of 10 cases.

Roscommon, 2,266 cases and 64 deaths, which is an increase of 28.

Sanilac, 4,505 cases and 130 deaths, which is an increase of 50 cases.

Shiawassee, 7,804 cases and 129 deaths, which is an increase of 91 cases and one death.

Tuscola, 6,551 cases and 188 deaths, which is an increase of 46 cases and one death.

