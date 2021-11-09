Plenty of clouds today

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A cold front moving across the region today will keep a lot of clouds around, along with the chance of spotty showers, particularly as a low pressure system tracks along it. High pressure moves in afterward, clearing our skies tonight and to start tomorrow. A much stronger system then moves in to end the week, bringing us the possibility of seeing some snow.

Today we’ll see low to mid 50s with plenty of clouds. The further north you are the best chance you’ll have to see any sun between the clouds today. While many will stay dry, spotty light rain showers are possible. If you see rain, it won’t add up to much and won’t last long. Winds today will be out of the N at around 5mph.

Tonight we’ll see light winds with clouds breaking up. Lows will be a bit more seasonable, into the lower 30s.

Tomorrow we’ll make it to the low 50s with sunshine to start the day. Clouds will increase to end the day with scattered showers possible overnight into very early Thursday morning.

We then get a break for most of Thursday morning before showers move in. Highs Thursday will be around 60 before we get a lot colder to end the week!

