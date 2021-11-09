Police respond to tense situation in the City of Grand Blanc

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Around 3:45 p.m. on Monday, six stores on Saginaw street near Walmart went on lock down.

Police tell ABC 12 News that an employee of the Pitaway Mediterranean Grill brought a gun into the store and after some type of incident inside the store police say the employee left the building and barricaded themselves in their car.

Grand Blanc Police, Michigan State Troopers, and the Emergency Services Team arrived quickly to the scene and closed off access to the area. Police negotiators talked with the employee for nearly 2 hours.

The situation came to an end when the employee took their own life. Police say no one else was injured and details into what led up to the incident are still developing at this time.

It’s the policy of ABC 12 News not to report on suicides, but our newsroom received calls for hours about this event and since so many people were affected by what happened or witnessed the heavy police presence we’ve chosen to share what unfolded tonight with you.

