Saginaw Township ordinance could bring marijuana facility to community

By Rachel Sweet
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A Mid-Michigan township has approved ordinances which could bring in a marijuana facility to the community.

“Our township still prohibits all recreational medical marijuana facilities, there is one category facility that these ordinances do allow for... and that is for a safety compliance facility,” said James Wickman, Saginaw Township Manager.

On Monday during the Saginaw township board meeting, the board voted to approve an ordinance to allow one marihuana safety compliance facility establishment in the community.

“A testing laboratory is used by other types of facilities and other communities to make sure that the product is safe from toxins and heavy metals and other substances before it goes out to be sold,” he said.

Wickman said that while these plans are still in the beginning phases this safety facility will help not only the township, but help contribute to the few other safety facilities throughout the state.

“It is important for safety and it was a part of a law that voters in Michigan approved by ballot a couple of years ago to make this legal in Michigan. They made sure to include a very rigorous safety protocol. And these testing laboratories are a piece of that,” added Wickman.

The township said that it may be a while until things start to move forward with the testing facility.

