Students injured after school bus crash in Tuscola County

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Several students were injured and taken to a hospital after the school bus they were riding in was involved in a crash in Tuscola County.

The school bus was hit at the intersection of Biebel and Colling roads at around noon Monday. The impact caused the bus to roll onto its side.

The bus from Akron-Fairgrove Schools was transporting Metal Tech students.

Investigators did not say how badly the students were injured. Police also haven’t released the condition of the school bus driver and the driver of the other vehicle.

Police were continuing to investigate the crash on Tuesday.

